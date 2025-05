Le nihilisme historique et la chute de l'URSS : une analyse chinoise

[REUPLOAD w/ FIXES] Historical Nihilism and the Fall of the USSR [ENG subs] [Chinese Documentary]

This version has no sound issues and several subtitles are corrected. THE MORE FINANCIAL SUPPORT I GET THE MORE CONTENT I CAN MAKE: https://cozmun.gumroad.com/ https://www.patreon.com/cozmun ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOBpmOqxFuA