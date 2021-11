Loukachenko rencontre les réfugiés qui transitent par son pays et leur parle

Bruno DRWESKI nous a envoyé les propos de Loukachenko devant les réfugiés, à Grodno, en Bielorussie près des frontières polonaise et lituanienne.

(avec traduction de GQ)

“ ... Some of you, believing Western propaganda, are looking for a better life there . Probably, life is better there than in the place you came from. But the worst thing, as I understand (there are a lot of kids here, about 300-400, and the same number of women), is that you, adults, do not see a future for your children in your homeland. Each of you would like your children to get a decent education and a decent job, ” the Belarusian leader said. “ In a word, there are all kinds of people here. But you have one big common problem: you are experiencing a very difficult situation. I am sure that this is temporary,” the head of state added. He noted that many representatives of the Western community and journalists are present at his meeting with refugees. “Let them know that we, Byelarusians, including the president of Byelarus, will do everything as you wish, even if it is bad for Poles, Latvians and someone else. We will do what you want us to do, ” the president said.... Belta