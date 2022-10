En anglais : qui est Wang Huning, considéré comme le théoricien principal de la politique du PC chinois?

Wang Huning, "The Structure of China's Changing Political Culture"

Introduction Wang Huning (b. 1955) is widely viewed as China's most powerful intellectual. He has directly served the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee under three successive leaders: Jiang

https://www.readingthechinadream.com/wang-huning-ldquothe-structure-of-chinarsquos-changing-political-culturerdquo.html