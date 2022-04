La situatain au Sri Lanka

In conversation with Bimal Rathnayake on the Sri-Lankan Crisis

As a publisher of The International I have been in contact with the former Member of Sri-Lankan Parliament Mr. Bimal Rathnayake for a long time. Bimal Rathnayake is the politburo member of JVP which

https://internationalmagz.com/articles/conversation-with-bimal-rathnayake-on-srilanka-crisis