Pérou : les fujimoristes ont perdu mais tentent de voler l'élection (en anglais)

'We Are Sounding the Alarm': Global Left Warns Right-Wing Fujimori Trying to Steal Election in Peru

Fujimori, the daughter ex-President Alberto Fujimori-currently in jail for his role in civil massacres and corruption-has made what critics and experts warn are baseless allegations of electoral ...

http://www.defenddemocracy.press/we-are-sounding-the-alarm-global-left-warns-right-wing-fujimori-trying-to-steal-election-in-peru/