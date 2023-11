BUFFY SAINTE-MARIE - "Universal Soldier" (l'éternel soldat)

Buffy Sainte Marie - "Universal Soldier"

Hes 5 foot 2 and hes 6 feet 4 And he fights with missiles and with spears Hes all of 31 and hes only 17. And hes been a soldier for a thousand years Hes a catholic, a Hindu, an atheist, a Jane A ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYEsFQ_gt7c